Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) will play the Washington Nationals (63-77) at Nationals Park on Friday, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Dodgers have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.31 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (7-10, 4.28 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 113 games this season and won 71 (62.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 38-24 (61.3%).

Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 43-51 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Max Muncy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) James Outman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

