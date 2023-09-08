How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Emmet Sheehan starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with 217 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (779 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.228).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sheehan (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.31 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Sheehan enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Sheehan has put up five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine outings this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Bryce Elder
|9/3/2023
|Braves
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Charlie Morton
|9/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|JT Chargois
|9/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 10-0
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Braxton Garrett
|9/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jake Irvin
|9/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Trevor Williams
|9/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|-
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Blake Snell
