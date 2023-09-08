Emmet Sheehan starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 217 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (779 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.228).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Sheehan (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.31 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Sheehan enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Sheehan has put up five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins L 11-4 Away Lance Lynn JT Chargois 9/7/2023 Marlins W 10-0 Away Ryan Pepiot Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals - Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals - Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals - Away Clayton Kershaw Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres - Home Clayton Kershaw - 9/12/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres - Home - Blake Snell

