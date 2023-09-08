Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Emmet Sheehan, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Nationals are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-165). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles' last three games have finished above the total, and the average total during that run was 8.2.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 71 of the 113 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.8%).

Los Angeles has gone 31-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (64.6% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times this season for an 80-51-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 38-30 21-21 63-33 62-33 22-21

