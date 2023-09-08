Friday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) and the Washington Nationals (63-77) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 8.

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the Dodgers and MacKenzie Gore (7-10) for the Nationals.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 113 games this season and won 71 (62.8%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-20 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 779 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule