The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .233.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has driven in a run in 27 games this season (27.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.1% of his games this season (35 of 97), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 51 .254 AVG .215 .348 OBP .304 .440 SLG .450 14 XBH 15 5 HR 10 18 RBI 28 50/19 K/BB 54/17 9 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings