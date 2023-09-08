The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .233.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Taylor has driven in a run in 27 games this season (27.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season (35 of 97), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 51
.254 AVG .215
.348 OBP .304
.440 SLG .450
14 XBH 15
5 HR 10
18 RBI 28
50/19 K/BB 54/17
9 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (215 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
