Austin Barnes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Barnes and his .286 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .163 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- This season, Barnes has recorded at least one hit in 23 of 51 games (45.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.128
|.286
|OBP
|.179
|.253
|SLG
|.167
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/8
|K/BB
|21/4
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (215 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.