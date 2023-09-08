Austin Barnes and his .286 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .163 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • This season, Barnes has recorded at least one hit in 23 of 51 games (45.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 23
.200 AVG .128
.286 OBP .179
.253 SLG .167
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
7 RBI 3
17/8 K/BB 21/4
1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (215 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gore (7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
