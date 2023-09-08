Austin Barnes and his .286 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .163 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

This season, Barnes has recorded at least one hit in 23 of 51 games (45.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .200 AVG .128 .286 OBP .179 .253 SLG .167 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/8 K/BB 21/4 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings