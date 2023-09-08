On Friday, Amed Rosario (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (4.7%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 51 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings