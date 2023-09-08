Amed Rosario vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Amed Rosario (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 127 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (4.7%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 51 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 215 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gore (7-10) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
