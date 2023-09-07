Coming off a campaign in which he scored 7.0 fantasy points (112th among RBs), the Las Vegas Raiders' Zamir White is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 61st running back off the board this summer (245th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Zamir White Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.00 47.65 - Overall Rank 436 278 245 Position Rank 99 70 61

Zamir White 2022 Stats

White accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 28 yards -- in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last year.

In Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, White put up a season-low -0.7 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, -7 yards.

Zamir White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 Cardinals 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2.4 2 24 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs -0.7 1 -7 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars -0.1 1 -1 0 0 Week 10 Colts -0.1 2 -1 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2.8 2 28 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 0.6 2 6 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.9 3 9 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.4 1 4 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.4 1 4 0 0

