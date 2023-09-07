Will Dissly 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 52.9 fantasy points (30th among TEs), the Seattle Seahawks' Will Dissly is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 48th tight end off the board this summer (450th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Will Dissly Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|52.90
|38.38
|-
|Overall Rank
|231
|308
|450
|Position Rank
|29
|38
|48
Will Dissly 2022 Stats
- On 38 targets last season, Dissly grabbed 34 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 20.5 yards per tilt.
- In his best game last season, Dissly picked up 10.3 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Will Dissly 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|10.3
|3
|3
|43
|1
|Week 2
|@49ers
|0.0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|9.4
|3
|3
|34
|1
|Week 4
|@Lions
|9.9
|4
|4
|39
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|2.1
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|4.5
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|1.2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|2.8
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|1.7
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|2.2
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|2.0
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|1.9
|1
|1
|19
|0
