With an average draft position that ranks him 81st at his position (232nd overall), Van Jefferson has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 54.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 82nd at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Rams WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Van Jefferson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 54.90 86.76 - Overall Rank 224 170 232 Position Rank 84 59 81

Van Jefferson 2022 Stats

Jefferson saw 44 targets last year and grabbed 24 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Jefferson picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 44 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Van Jefferson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 5 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 8.7 3 3 27 1 Week 11 @Saints 4.1 5 3 41 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 8.9 6 3 29 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3.9 4 2 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 10.4 4 2 44 1 Week 15 @Packers 3.2 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Broncos 1.9 5 3 19 0 Week 17 @Chargers 7.7 3 3 77 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 6.1 7 3 61 0

