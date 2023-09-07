Van Jefferson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an average draft position that ranks him 81st at his position (232nd overall), Van Jefferson has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 54.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 82nd at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Rams WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Van Jefferson Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|54.90
|86.76
|-
|Overall Rank
|224
|170
|232
|Position Rank
|84
|59
|81
Van Jefferson 2022 Stats
- Jefferson saw 44 targets last year and grabbed 24 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
- In his best game last season, Jefferson picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 44 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Van Jefferson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|8.7
|3
|3
|27
|1
|Week 11
|@Saints
|4.1
|5
|3
|41
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|8.9
|6
|3
|29
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|3.9
|4
|2
|39
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|10.4
|4
|2
|44
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|3.2
|2
|2
|32
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|1.9
|5
|3
|19
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|7.7
|3
|3
|77
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|6.1
|7
|3
|61
|0
