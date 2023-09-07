Tyler Higbee 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 16th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (149th overall), Tyler Higbee posted 80.0 fantasy points last season, ranking him 14th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Rams TE later on in this article.
Tyler Higbee Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|80.00
|77.61
|-
|Overall Rank
|170
|195
|149
|Position Rank
|15
|15
|16
Tyler Higbee 2022 Stats
- Higbee was targeted 108 times last season and recorded 620 receiving yards on 72 catches with three touchdowns. He posted 36.5 receiving yards per game.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 16 against the Denver Broncos -- Higbee accumulated 21.4 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyler Higbee 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|3.9
|11
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|7.1
|9
|7
|71
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|6.1
|4
|4
|61
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7.3
|14
|10
|73
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|4.6
|10
|7
|46
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|1.5
|6
|2
|15
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|7.3
|8
|8
|73
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|4.5
|8
|4
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|1.4
|5
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|1.1
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|8.7
|5
|4
|27
|1
|Week 16
|Broncos
|21.4
|11
|9
|94
|2
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|1.1
|4
|3
|11
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|3.3
|7
|4
|33
|0
