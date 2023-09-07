Tutu Atwell 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he recorded 45.2 fantasy points (97th among WRs), the Los Angeles Rams' Tutu Atwell is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 134th wide receiver off the board this summer (487th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.
Tutu Atwell Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|45.20
|56.75
|-
|Overall Rank
|253
|255
|487
|Position Rank
|98
|96
|134
Tutu Atwell 2022 Stats
- Atwell totaled 298 receiving yards on 18 catches with one score last year. He produced 17.5 yards per game (on 35 targets).
- In Week 11 last year against the New Orleans Saints, Atwell posted a season-high 12.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 62 yards and one touchdown.
Tutu Atwell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|5.4
|2
|1
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|12.2
|1
|1
|62
|1
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|2.3
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|7.1
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|4.5
|9
|5
|50
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|0.6
|4
|1
|10
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|1.4
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|1.0
|5
|2
|10
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|9.8
|3
|2
|27
|0
