Following a campaign in which he recorded 45.2 fantasy points (97th among WRs), the Los Angeles Rams' Tutu Atwell is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 134th wide receiver off the board this summer (487th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Tutu Atwell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 45.20 56.75 - Overall Rank 253 255 487 Position Rank 98 96 134

Tutu Atwell 2022 Stats

Atwell totaled 298 receiving yards on 18 catches with one score last year. He produced 17.5 yards per game (on 35 targets).

In Week 11 last year against the New Orleans Saints, Atwell posted a season-high 12.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 62 yards and one touchdown.

Tutu Atwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 5.4 2 1 54 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.9 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 12.2 1 1 62 1 Week 12 @Chiefs 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 13 Seahawks 7.1 5 2 48 0 Week 14 Raiders 4.5 9 5 50 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.6 4 1 10 0 Week 16 Broncos 1.4 2 2 14 0 Week 17 @Chargers 1.0 5 2 10 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 9.8 3 2 27 0

