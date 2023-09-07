Tre' McKitty 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Tre' McKitty a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Los Angeles Chargers TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Tre' McKitty Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|7.20
|10.48
|-
|Overall Rank
|433
|530
|914
|Position Rank
|82
|102
|128
Tre' McKitty 2022 Stats
- McKitty filled up his receiving stat line last year, piling up 10 receptions for 72 yards. He was targeted 18 times and produced 4.2 yards per game.
- In his best game last year, McKitty picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 24 yards. That was in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tre' McKitty 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|2.1
|6
|3
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|1.0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|1.6
|2
|2
|16
|0
