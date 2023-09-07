Is Tre' McKitty a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Los Angeles Chargers TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Tre' McKitty Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.20 10.48 - Overall Rank 433 530 914 Position Rank 82 102 128

Tre' McKitty 2022 Stats

McKitty filled up his receiving stat line last year, piling up 10 receptions for 72 yards. He was targeted 18 times and produced 4.2 yards per game.

In his best game last year, McKitty picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 24 yards. That was in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tre' McKitty 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 0.0 0 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 2.1 6 3 21 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Dolphins 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Colts 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 1 0 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 1.6 2 2 16 0

