With an average draft position that ranks him 95th at his position (813th overall), Stone Smartt has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 1.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 101st at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Chargers TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Stone Smartt Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.70 8.90 - Overall Rank 511 556 713 Position Rank 97 109 95

Stone Smartt 2022 Stats

Smartt was targeted five times last season and collected 17 receiving yards on four grabs. He put up 1.0 receiving yards per game.

Smartt accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- one reception, eight yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins.

Smartt picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, three yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stone Smartt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 Chiefs 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0.3 3 2 3 0 Week 14 Dolphins 0.8 1 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.