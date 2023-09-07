After amassing 5.0 fantasy points last season (119th among RBs), Ronnie Rivers has an ADP of 689th overall (110th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Rivers on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Ronnie Rivers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.00 7.62 - Overall Rank 457 572 689 Position Rank 108 145 110

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ronnie Rivers 2022 Stats

On the ground, Rivers totaled 21 yards rushing on nine attempts (1.3 yards per game) last season.

In his best performance last year, Rivers finished with 3.6 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 21 yards. That was in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Rivers accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 0 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Rep Rivers and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ronnie Rivers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 Panthers 1.4 1 0 0 0 Week 8 49ers 3.6 8 21 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.