Noah Fant is being drafted as the 29th tight end off the board in summer drafts after he generated 72.6 fantasy points last season (17th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Seattle Seahawks TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Noah Fant Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 72.60 63.90 - Overall Rank 181 227 212 Position Rank 18 22 29

Noah Fant 2022 Stats

Fant's stat line last year included 63 targets for 50 grabs for 486 yards (28.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Fant accumulated 10.2 fantasy points -- four catches, 42 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

Noah Fant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 1.6 4 3 16 0 Week 2 @49ers 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 3 Falcons 2.7 4 4 27 0 Week 4 @Lions 6.2 1 1 2 1 Week 5 @Saints 4.9 5 3 49 0 Week 6 Cardinals 4.5 7 6 45 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.7 3 1 7 0 Week 8 Giants 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 9.6 6 5 96 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 12 Raiders 3.4 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Rams 10.2 5 4 42 1 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 9.2 6 5 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 7.2 3 2 12 1 Week 17 Jets 4.0 3 2 40 0 Week 18 Rams 2.0 4 4 20 0 Wild Card @49ers 1.1 2 1 11 0

