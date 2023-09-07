After collecting 113.5 fantasy points last season (31st among WRs), Mike Williams has an ADP of 59th overall (24th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Williams on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Mike Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 113.50 129.96 - Overall Rank 116 85 59 Position Rank 31 23 24

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Mike Williams 2022 Stats

Williams averaged 52.6 receiving yards on 3.7 receptions per game last season while putting up four receiving touchdowns.

In Week 14 last year versus the Miami Dolphins, Williams posted a season-high 17.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the year, Williams finished with 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rep Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1.0 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 17.3 10 8 113 1 Week 3 Jaguars 7.5 6 1 15 1 Week 4 @Texans 12.0 11 7 120 0 Week 5 @Browns 13.4 13 10 134 0 Week 6 Broncos 1.7 6 2 17 0 Week 7 Seahawks 14.6 9 7 86 1 Week 11 Chiefs 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 14 Dolphins 17.6 6 6 116 1 Week 15 Titans 6.7 8 4 67 0 Week 16 @Colts 7.6 4 4 76 0 Week 17 Rams 9.4 10 7 94 0 Week 18 @Broncos 3.2 5 4 32 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.