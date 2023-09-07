Miguel Rojas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .223 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 58 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (2.9%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has an RBI in 20 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (31.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.224
|AVG
|.222
|.282
|OBP
|.277
|.335
|SLG
|.265
|13
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.86), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 29th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
