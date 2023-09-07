The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .223 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 58 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in three games this year (2.9%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has an RBI in 20 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (31.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .224 AVG .222 .282 OBP .277 .335 SLG .265 13 XBH 7 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings