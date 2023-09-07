On Thursday, Max Muncy (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while batting .203.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 59 of 115 games this year (51.3%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (17.4%).

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (50.4%), including 15 multi-run games (13.0%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .218 AVG .189 .362 OBP .297 .503 SLG .456 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 40 RBI 51 60/42 K/BB 69/31 0 SB 1

