Max Muncy vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Max Muncy (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while batting .203.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 59 of 115 games this year (51.3%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (17.4%).
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (50.4%), including 15 multi-run games (13.0%).
Other Dodgers Players vs the Marlins
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.218
|AVG
|.189
|.362
|OBP
|.297
|.503
|SLG
|.456
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|51
|60/42
|K/BB
|69/31
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 29th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 29th.
