After amassing 108.5 fantasy points last season (28th among QBs), Matthew Stafford has an ADP of 133rd overall (21st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Stafford on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Matthew Stafford Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 108.38 233.72 - Overall Rank 125 22 133 Position Rank 29 22 21

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Matthew Stafford 2022 Stats

Stafford completed 68% of his throws for 2,087 yards and 10 TDs last season.

In addition he had nine rushing yards on 13 carries with one TD, averaging 0.5 yards per game.

In Week 2 last season versus the Atlanta Falcons, Stafford put up a season-best 18.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 27-of-36 (75%), 272 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs.

In his worst game of the year, Stafford ended up with 6.8 fantasy points -- 32-of-48 (66.7%), 254 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Rep Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthew Stafford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 7.8 29-for-41 240 1 3 0 Week 2 Falcons 18.9 27-for-36 272 3 2 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 10.2 18-for-25 249 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 6.8 32-for-48 254 0 1 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10.3 28-for-42 308 1 1 0 Week 6 Panthers 11.8 26-for-33 253 1 1 0 Week 8 49ers 17.4 22-for-33 187 1 0 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 10.5 13-for-27 165 1 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 14.8 11-for-18 159 2 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.