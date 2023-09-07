After compiling 21.8 fantasy points last season (120th among WRs), Marquez Callaway has an ADP of 570th overall (189th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Is Callaway on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Marquez Callaway Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 21.80 0.00 -
Overall Rank 342 547 570
Position Rank 131 196 189

Similar Players to Consider

Cam Sims 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Keelan Cole 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Phillip Dorsett 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Ty Montgomery 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Trent Taylor 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Robby Anderson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Chris Conley 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Juwann Winfree 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Steven Sims 2023 Fantasy Outlook
David Sills 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Andy Isabella 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Laquon Treadwell 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Stanley Morgan Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Penny Hart 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Tyron Johnson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Nsimba Webster 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Amari Rodgers 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Tyrie Cleveland 2023 Fantasy Outlook
James Proche 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Andre Baccellia 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Mason Kinsey 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Jalen Reagor 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Jaelon Darden 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Jalen Camp 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Braylon Sanders 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Shi Smith 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Racey McMath 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Simi Fehoko 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Britain Covey 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Dennis Houston 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Raleigh Webb 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Tay Martin 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Marquez Callaway 2022 Stats

  • On 32 targets, Callaway totaled 158 receiving yards on 16 receptions with one TD last year, averaging 15.8 yards per game.
  • Callaway accumulated 6.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Rep Callaway and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquez Callaway 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 3 @Panthers 6.4 1 1 4 1
Week 4 Vikings 5.3 6 3 53 0
Week 5 Seahawks 0.5 3 2 5 0
Week 6 Bengals 3.6 7 3 36 0
Week 7 @Cardinals 2.0 6 2 20 0
Week 8 Raiders 1.0 1 1 10 0
Week 9 Ravens 2.4 5 3 24 0
Week 11 Rams 0.6 1 1 6 0
Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0
Week 18 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.