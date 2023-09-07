After compiling 21.8 fantasy points last season (120th among WRs), Marquez Callaway has an ADP of 570th overall (189th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Marquez Callaway Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.80 0.00 - Overall Rank 342 547 570 Position Rank 131 196 189

Similar Players to Consider

Marquez Callaway 2022 Stats

On 32 targets, Callaway totaled 158 receiving yards on 16 receptions with one TD last year, averaging 15.8 yards per game.

Callaway accumulated 6.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Marquez Callaway 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 6.4 1 1 4 1 Week 4 Vikings 5.3 6 3 53 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.5 3 2 5 0 Week 6 Bengals 3.6 7 3 36 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 2.0 6 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Ravens 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 11 Rams 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0

