Larry Rountree III, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 117th among RBs; 822nd overall), put up 3.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 124th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Chargers RB.

Is Rountree on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Larry Rountree III Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.30 13.70 - Overall Rank 479 479 722 Position Rank 113 128 117

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Larry Rountree III 2022 Stats

Rountree rushed for 1.2 yards per game last season.

Rountree accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

Rountree accumulated 0.5 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 4 yards -- in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Rep Rountree and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larry Rountree III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 17 Rams 2.8 10 15 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.5 3 4 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.