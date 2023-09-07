Following a campaign in which he scored 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Los Angeles Rams' Lance McCutcheon is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 198th wide receiver off the board this summer (807th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Is McCutcheon on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Lance McCutcheon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 10.07 - Overall Rank 549 537 707 Position Rank 212 193 198

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Lance McCutcheon 2022 Stats

McCutcheon hauled in zero balls last season on his way to 0 receiving yards.

Rep McCutcheon and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lance McCutcheon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.