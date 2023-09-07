Kyren Williams, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 66th among RBs; 267th overall), tallied 21.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 81st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Los Angeles Rams RB.

Kyren Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.50 52.72 - Overall Rank 333 266 267 Position Rank 75 67 66

Kyren Williams 2022 Stats

Williams produced a stat line of 139 rushing yards on 35 carries last season, good for 8.2 ypg.

In his best game last year -- Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Williams accumulated 6.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 carries, 35 yards; 3 receptions, 25 yards.

In Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams put up a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 2 carries, 6 yards.

Kyren Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 10 Cardinals 3.9 1 9 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 4.4 7 36 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 6.0 11 35 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.9 3 9 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 2.9 3 19 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.7 2 7 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 2.1 6 18 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.6 2 6 0 0

