Keenan Allen, who is currently the 18th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (44th overall), tallied 98.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 40th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Los Angeles Chargers WR.

Is Allen on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Keenan Allen Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 98.00 132.71 - Overall Rank 135 81 44 Position Rank 41 19 18

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Keenan Allen 2022 Stats

Allen also contributed with 752 receiving yards on 66 catches (on 89 targets) and four touchdowns last season. He posted 44.2 receiving yards per game.

In his best game last season, Allen picked up 22.2 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 102 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 18 versus the Denver Broncos.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Allen ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 11 yards, on two targets.

Rep Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keenan Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 6.6 4 4 66 0 Week 7 Seahawks 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 11 Chiefs 7.4 8 5 94 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 10.9 7 5 49 1 Week 13 @Raiders 14.8 14 6 88 1 Week 14 Dolphins 9.2 14 12 92 0 Week 15 Titans 8.6 9 8 86 0 Week 16 @Colts 10.4 14 11 104 0 Week 17 Rams 6.8 6 5 60 0 Week 18 @Broncos 22.2 11 8 102 2 Wild Card @Jaguars 6.1 13 6 61 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.