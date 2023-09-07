Following a campaign in which he put up 279.3 fantasy points (11th among QBs), the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert is being drafted as the seventh quarterback off the board this summer (47th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Herbert on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Justin Herbert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 279.26 309.52 - Overall Rank 11 7 47 Position Rank 11 7 7

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Justin Herbert 2022 Stats

Last year Herbert posted 4,739 passing yards (278.8 per game), going 477-for-699 (68.2%) and ending up with 25 TDs and 10 INTs.

Herbert accumulated 28.8 fantasy points -- 35-of-47 (74.5%), 274 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 38 yards -- in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last season.

Herbert accumulated 5.5 fantasy points -- 24-of-31 (77.4%), 235 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Rep Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Justin Herbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 23.3 26-for-34 279 3 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 23.5 33-for-48 334 3 1 0 Week 3 Jaguars 12.6 25-for-45 297 1 1 0 Week 4 @Texans 21.1 27-for-39 340 2 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 14.4 22-for-34 228 1 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 8.4 37-for-57 238 0 1 0 Week 7 Seahawks 17.1 33-for-51 293 2 1 0 Week 9 @Falcons 12.1 30-for-43 245 1 1 0 Week 10 @49ers 12.0 21-for-35 196 1 1 0 Week 11 Chiefs 18.7 23-for-30 280 2 1 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 28.8 35-for-47 274 3 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 18.1 28-for-47 335 1 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 19.5 39-for-51 367 1 0 0 Week 15 Titans 8.7 28-for-42 313 0 2 0 Week 16 @Colts 5.5 24-for-31 235 0 1 0 Week 17 Rams 16.7 21-for-28 212 2 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 18.8 25-for-37 273 2 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 16.1 25-for-43 273 1 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.