Justin Herbert 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 279.3 fantasy points (11th among QBs), the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert is being drafted as the seventh quarterback off the board this summer (47th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Justin Herbert Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|279.26
|309.52
|-
|Overall Rank
|11
|7
|47
|Position Rank
|11
|7
|7
Justin Herbert 2022 Stats
- Last year Herbert posted 4,739 passing yards (278.8 per game), going 477-for-699 (68.2%) and ending up with 25 TDs and 10 INTs.
- Herbert accumulated 28.8 fantasy points -- 35-of-47 (74.5%), 274 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 38 yards -- in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last season.
- Herbert accumulated 5.5 fantasy points -- 24-of-31 (77.4%), 235 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Justin Herbert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|23.3
|26-for-34
|279
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|23.5
|33-for-48
|334
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|12.6
|25-for-45
|297
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|21.1
|27-for-39
|340
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|14.4
|22-for-34
|228
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|8.4
|37-for-57
|238
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|17.1
|33-for-51
|293
|2
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|12.1
|30-for-43
|245
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|12.0
|21-for-35
|196
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|18.7
|23-for-30
|280
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|28.8
|35-for-47
|274
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|18.1
|28-for-47
|335
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|19.5
|39-for-51
|367
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|8.7
|28-for-42
|313
|0
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|5.5
|24-for-31
|235
|0
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|16.7
|21-for-28
|212
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|18.8
|25-for-37
|273
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|16.1
|25-for-43
|273
|1
|0
|0
