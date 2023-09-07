Joshua Kelley, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 60th among RBs; 238th overall), put up 50.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 56th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Chargers RB.

Is Kelley on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Joshua Kelley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 50.80 61.41 - Overall Rank 237 238 238 Position Rank 53 61 60

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Joshua Kelley 2022 Stats

On the ground, Kelley totaled 287 yards rushing on 69 attempts (16.9 yards per game) with two TDs last season.

Kelley picked up 14.2 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 33 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last season.

Kelley picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -3 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rep Kelley and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Kelley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 3.5 4 21 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 2.5 4 22 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0.3 1 -3 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 1.5 4 15 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 14.2 10 49 1 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2.0 2 4 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 3.0 7 30 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 3.5 4 29 0 0 Week 15 Titans 9.1 10 24 1 0 Week 16 @Colts 4.2 9 33 0 0 Week 17 Rams 4.6 9 45 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 2.4 5 18 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 2.8 7 20 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.