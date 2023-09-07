Currently the 69th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (185th overall), Josh Palmer posted 97.3 fantasy points last season, ranking him 41st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Chargers WR later on in this article.

Josh Palmer Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 97.30 59.93 - Overall Rank 139 241 185 Position Rank 42 90 69

Josh Palmer 2022 Stats

On 107 targets, Palmer totaled 769 receiving yards on 72 receptions with three TDs last year, averaging 45.2 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Palmer picked up 22.6 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Palmer 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 0.9 4 3 5 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 9.0 8 4 30 1 Week 3 Jaguars 9.9 9 6 99 0 Week 4 @Texans 2.5 1 1 25 0 Week 5 @Browns 2.4 6 3 24 0 Week 6 Broncos 5.7 12 9 57 0 Week 9 @Falcons 10.6 10 8 106 0 Week 10 @49ers 4.4 8 3 44 0 Week 11 Chiefs 22.6 10 8 106 2 Week 12 @Cardinals 5.6 7 5 56 0 Week 13 @Raiders 6.0 11 7 60 0 Week 14 Dolphins 5.3 6 4 53 0 Week 15 Titans 4.9 5 5 49 0 Week 16 @Colts 1.6 3 2 16 0 Week 17 Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5.9 6 4 39 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 3.1 6 2 31 0

