Josh Jacobs, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (seventh among RBs; 16th overall), put up 275.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him first at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Las Vegas Raiders RB.

Josh Jacobs Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 275.30 207.25 - Overall Rank 12 33 16 Position Rank 1 7 7

Josh Jacobs 2022 Stats

As a runner, Jacobs took 340 carries for 1,653 yards rushing a season ago (97.2 per game) and scored 12 TDs. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards (23.5 per game).

In Week 12 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacobs posted a season-high of 42.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 33 carries, 229 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 74 yards.

Jacobs picked up 5.0 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 45 yards -- in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Josh Jacobs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7.3 10 57 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 8.1 19 69 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 9.7 13 66 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 29.5 28 144 2 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 25.3 21 154 1 0 Week 7 Texans 33.5 20 143 3 0 Week 8 @Saints 5.4 10 43 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 8.7 17 67 0 0 Week 10 Colts 16.6 21 78 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 16.0 24 109 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 42.3 33 229 2 0 Week 13 Chargers 19.0 26 144 1 0 Week 14 @Rams 17.4 27 99 1 0 Week 15 Patriots 11.0 22 93 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 5.0 15 44 0 0 Week 17 49ers 15.5 17 69 1 0 Week 18 Chiefs 5.0 17 45 0 0

