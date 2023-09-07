On Thursday, James Outman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (36 of 128), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 of 128 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .264 AVG .246 .374 OBP .350 .421 SLG .450 15 XBH 20 7 HR 11 33 RBI 29 75/30 K/BB 80/30 10 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings