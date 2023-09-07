James Outman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Thursday, James Outman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (36 of 128), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 128 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.264
|AVG
|.246
|.374
|OBP
|.350
|.421
|SLG
|.450
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|29
|75/30
|K/BB
|80/30
|10
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.86), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 29th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.