Following a campaign in which he scored 6.4 fantasy points (152nd among WRs), the Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 263rd wide receiver off the board this summer (962nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Jalen Guyton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.40 32.55 - Overall Rank 441 328 862 Position Rank 161 121 263

Jalen Guyton 2022 Stats

On four targets last season, Guyton grabbed two balls for 64 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per contest.

In his best game last year, Guyton picked up 6.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 64 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Guyton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 6.4 3 2 64 0

