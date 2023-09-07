Jakobi Meyers is being drafted as the 49th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 113.3 fantasy points last season (32nd at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Jakobi Meyers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 113.30 97.23 - Overall Rank 117 135 123 Position Rank 32 47 49

Jakobi Meyers 2022 Stats

Meyers hauled in six touchdowns and tallied 804 receiving yards (47.3 ypg) last year.

In Week 5 last year against the Detroit Lions, Meyers put up a season-high 17.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Meyers finished with a season-low 2.2 fantasy points, via these numbers: three receptions, 22 yards, on five targets.

Jakobi Meyers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 6.2 6 4 55 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9.5 13 9 95 0 Week 5 Lions 17.1 8 7 111 1 Week 6 @Browns 6.0 4 4 60 0 Week 7 Bears 9.4 2 2 34 1 Week 8 @Jets 12.0 13 9 60 1 Week 9 Colts 2.4 6 5 42 0 Week 11 Jets 5.2 6 4 52 0 Week 12 @Vikings 6.2 4 3 62 0 Week 13 Bills 2.2 5 3 22 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2.7 6 2 47 0 Week 16 Bengals 14.3 7 6 83 1 Week 17 Dolphins 10.9 9 6 49 1 Week 18 @Bills 9.2 7 3 32 1

