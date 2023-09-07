After compiling 5.4 fantasy points last season (115th among RBs), Isaiah Spiller has an ADP of 265th overall (65th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Spiller on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Isaiah Spiller Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.40 41.75 - Overall Rank 450 297 265 Position Rank 102 78 65

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Isaiah Spiller 2022 Stats

In his best performance last year, Spiller finished with 2.9 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 29 yards. That was in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Spiller accumulated -0.5 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -5 yards -- in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Rep Spiller and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Spiller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 7 Seahawks -0.5 1 -5 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2.9 7 29 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.3 4 3 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 2.2 4 11 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0.5 2 3 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.