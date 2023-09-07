Hunter Long, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 91st among TEs; 687th overall), tallied 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 108th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Rams TE.

Hunter Long Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 14.69 - Overall Rank 549 463 687 Position Rank 104 80 91

Hunter Long 2022 Stats

Long received got zero targets last season and turned them into zero receptions for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per tilt.

Hunter Long 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Wild Card @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0

