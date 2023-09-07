Gerald Everett is being drafted as the 17th tight end off the board in summer drafts after he generated 81.5 fantasy points last season (13th at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Chargers TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Gerald Everett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 81.50 74.27 - Overall Rank 167 198 155 Position Rank 14 16 17

Gerald Everett 2022 Stats

Everett filled up his receiving stat line last year, compiling 58 receptions for 555 yards and four TDs. He was targeted 87 times and produced 32.6 yards per game.

In Week 1 last year versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Everett put up a season-high 16.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns -- Everett ended up with 0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, two yards, on three targets.

Gerald Everett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 11.4 4 3 54 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 7.1 10 6 71 0 Week 3 Jaguars 2.5 6 2 25 0 Week 4 @Texans 12.1 6 5 61 1 Week 5 @Browns 0.2 3 1 2 0 Week 6 Broncos 2.9 7 5 29 0 Week 7 Seahawks 6.3 9 5 63 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3.6 8 5 36 0 Week 10 @49ers 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3.8 4 4 18 0 Week 13 @Raiders 8.0 6 5 80 0 Week 14 Dolphins 2.8 8 5 28 0 Week 15 Titans 4.2 6 4 42 0 Week 17 Rams 7.5 3 3 15 1 Week 18 @Broncos 6.8 5 3 8 1 Wild Card @Jaguars 16.9 8 6 109 1

