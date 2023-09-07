Geno Smith, who is currently the 16th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (105th overall), put up 303.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him fifth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Seattle Seahawks QB.

Geno Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 303.88 279.54 - Overall Rank 5 12 105 Position Rank 5 12 16

Geno Smith 2022 Stats

Smith completed 69.8% of his passes, for 4,282 yards and 30 TDs, last year.

He also rushed for 366 yards on 68 attempts with one rushing TD, picking up 21.5 yards per game.

In his best game last year -- Week 4 against the Detroit Lions -- Smith accumulated 31.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-30 (76.7%), 320 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD.

Smith ended up with 6.1 fantasy points -- 24-of-30 (80%), 197 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Geno Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Broncos 17.2 23-for-28 195 2 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 6.1 24-for-30 197 0 1 0 Week 3 Falcons 18.9 32-for-44 325 2 1 0 Week 4 @Lions 31.7 23-for-30 320 2 0 1 Week 5 @Saints 24.0 16-for-25 268 3 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 12.7 20-for-31 197 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 13.1 20-for-27 210 2 1 0 Week 8 Giants 19.1 23-for-34 212 2 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 20.8 26-for-34 275 2 1 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19.2 23-for-33 275 2 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 19.3 27-for-37 328 2 1 0 Week 13 @Rams 23.0 28-for-39 367 3 1 0 Week 14 Panthers 20.6 21-for-36 264 3 2 0 Week 15 49ers 15.3 31-for-44 238 1 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 12.2 25-for-40 215 1 1 0 Week 17 Jets 17.1 18-for-29 183 2 0 0 Week 18 Rams 13.6 19-for-31 213 1 2 0 Wild Card @49ers 16.9 25-for-35 253 2 1 0

