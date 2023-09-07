Coming off a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (72nd among QBs), the Los Angeles Chargers' Easton Stick is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 87th quarterback off the board this summer (669th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Stick on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Easton Stick Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 13.81 - Overall Rank 549 478 669 Position Rank 72 59 87

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Stick and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.