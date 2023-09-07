Drew Lock, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 93rd among QBs; 870th overall), tallied 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 72nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Seattle Seahawks QB.

Is Lock on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Drew Lock Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 13.02 - Overall Rank 549 498 770 Position Rank 72 61 93

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Lock and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.