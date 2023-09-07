Donald Parham, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 55th among TEs; 484th overall), tallied 19.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 64th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Chargers TE.

Donald Parham Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.00 35.75 - Overall Rank 351 316 484 Position Rank 60 40 55

Donald Parham 2022 Stats

A season ago, Parham caught 10 passes on his way to 130 receiving yards and one TD.

In Week 17 last season versus the Los Angeles Rams, Parham posted a season-high 6.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, three yards and one touchdown.

Donald Parham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 5.3 3 3 53 0 Week 15 Titans 3.5 3 3 35 0 Week 16 @Colts 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 17 Rams 6.3 1 1 3 1 Week 18 @Broncos 3.1 2 2 31 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 2.3 5 4 23 0

