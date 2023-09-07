The Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54) visit the Miami Marlins (72-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Freddie Freeman has an average of .338 (second in league) for the Dodgers, and Luis Arraez is first at .355 for the Marlins.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (8-5, 3.86 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot

Pepiot will get the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, Aug. 31, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has an ERA of 1.29, a batting average against of .163 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season.

Ryan Pepiot vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 576 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1231 hits, seventh in baseball, with 142 home runs (24th in the league).

The Marlins have gone 3-for-17 with a double and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.

Garrett is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Garrett is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 27 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.86), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 29th in K/9 (8.7).

Braxton Garrett vs. Dodgers

He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 769 total runs scored while batting .256 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .458 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 216 home runs (second in the league).

Garrett has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

