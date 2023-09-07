Luis Arraez and Mookie Betts are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at LoanDepot park on Thursday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Ryan Pepiot Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Pepiot Stats

The Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot will make his second start of the season.

Pepiot Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 5.0 2 0 0 3 1 at Guardians Aug. 24 4.0 3 1 1 6 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryan Pepiot's player props with BetMGM.

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 80 walks and 99 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .313/.408/.609 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Sep. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 3 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has collected 184 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.414/.578 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Sep. 6 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 29 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBI (185 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .355/.398/.457 slash line on the season.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 3 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has 131 hits with 30 doubles, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .258/.307/.424 slash line so far this season.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.