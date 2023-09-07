Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Marlins on September 7, 2023
Luis Arraez and Mookie Betts are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at LoanDepot park on Thursday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Ryan Pepiot Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Pepiot Stats
- The Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot will make his second start of the season.
Pepiot Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 19
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 80 walks and 99 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .313/.408/.609 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Sep. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has collected 184 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .338/.414/.578 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Sep. 6
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 29 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBI (185 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .355/.398/.457 slash line on the season.
- Arraez has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 2
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bryan De La Cruz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
De La Cruz Stats
- Bryan De La Cruz has 131 hits with 30 doubles, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .258/.307/.424 slash line so far this season.
De La Cruz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 2
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
