When the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54) square off against the Miami Marlins (72-67) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, September 7 at 6:40 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot - LAD (2-0, 1.29 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (8-5, 3.86 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 70, or 62.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 60-37 (61.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (44.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 20 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+155) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) James Outman 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

