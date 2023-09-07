Braxton Garrett will look to slow down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on his Miami Marlins on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 216 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (769 total).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.235).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will look to Ryan Pepiot (2-0) in his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins L 11-4 Away Lance Lynn JT Chargois 9/7/2023 Marlins - Away Ryan Pepiot Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals - Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals - Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals - Away Clayton Kershaw Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres - Home - - 9/12/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha

