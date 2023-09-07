Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Thursday.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 70-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 60-37 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-51-7).

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 37-30 21-21 62-33 62-33 21-21

