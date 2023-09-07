Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54) and Miami Marlins (72-67) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on September 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (2-0) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (8-5) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 70 out of the 112 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 60-37 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 769 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Dodgers Schedule