With an average draft position that ranks him 110th at his position (391st overall), Demarcus Robinson has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 55.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 79th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Rams WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Demarcus Robinson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 55.80 27.23 - Overall Rank 221 357 391 Position Rank 82 131 110

Demarcus Robinson 2022 Stats

Robinson tacked on 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns last year, receiving 75 targets and posting 26.9 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers -- Robinson accumulated 12.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 128 yards.

Demarcus Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 1.9 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Dolphins 7.2 2 1 12 1 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 1.0 3 2 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 2.7 5 3 27 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 6.4 8 6 64 0 Week 9 @Saints 1.2 4 1 12 0 Week 11 Panthers 12.8 9 9 128 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 17 0 Week 13 Broncos 4.1 8 7 41 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5.2 6 5 52 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.9 6 6 29 0 Week 16 Falcons 6.6 1 1 6 1 Week 17 Steelers 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 18 @Bengals 2.4 9 2 24 0 Wild Card @Bengals 10.9 3 2 49 1

