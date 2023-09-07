With an average draft position that ranks him 118th at his position (431st overall), DeAndre Carter has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 66.3 fantasy points, which ranked him 68th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

DeAndre Carter Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 66.30 30.33 - Overall Rank 194 341 431 Position Rank 68 126 118

DeAndre Carter 2022 Stats

Carter also contributed with 46 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns last year on 65 targets. He put up 31.6 yards per contest.

In his best game last season, Carter picked up 13.3 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 73 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 against the Houston Texans -- Carter ended up with -0.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 16 yards, on three targets.

DeAndre Carter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 12.4 4 3 64 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 5.5 3 3 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 2.6 4 3 31 0 Week 4 @Texans -0.4 3 2 16 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.9 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 1.7 5 3 17 0 Week 7 Seahawks 3.7 7 3 37 0 Week 9 @Falcons 5.3 6 5 53 0 Week 10 @49ers 12.4 4 4 64 1 Week 11 Chiefs 3.3 3 3 33 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 13.3 10 7 73 1 Week 13 @Raiders 1.4 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Dolphins 0.0 2 1 0 0 Week 15 Titans 0.5 2 1 15 0 Week 17 Rams 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 18 @Broncos 2.3 5 3 43 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 1.7 3 2 17 0

