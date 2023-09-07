Davante Adams, who is currently one of the top wide receivers off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (sixth among WRs; 11th overall), posted 235.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him second at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Las Vegas Raiders WR.

Davante Adams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 235.50 176.68 - Overall Rank 20 49 11 Position Rank 2 6 6

Davante Adams 2022 Stats

Last season, Adams saw 180 targets, grabbing 100 passes for 1,516 yards (89.2 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.

Adams accumulated 29.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 177 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, three yards, on five targets -- in Week 8 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his poorest game of the year.

Davante Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 20.1 17 10 141 1 Week 2 Cardinals 7.2 7 2 12 1 Week 3 @Titans 9.2 10 5 36 1 Week 4 Broncos 10.5 13 9 101 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 24.4 7 3 124 2 Week 7 Texans 9.5 9 8 95 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.2 5 1 3 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 26.6 17 10 146 2 Week 10 Colts 18.6 14 9 126 1 Week 11 @Broncos 26.1 13 7 141 2 Week 12 @Seahawks 7.4 11 7 74 0 Week 13 Chargers 29.7 12 8 177 2 Week 14 @Rams 7.1 7 3 71 0 Week 15 Patriots 2.8 9 4 28 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1.5 9 2 15 0 Week 17 49ers 27.3 11 7 153 2 Week 18 Chiefs 7.3 9 5 73 0

