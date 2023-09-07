Considering making Dareke Young part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver.

Dareke Young Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 13.97 - Overall Rank 491 476 989 Position Rank 183 174 301

Dareke Young 2022 Stats

Young accumulated 24 receiving yards (1.4 ypg) last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Young accumulated 2.4 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 24 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Young ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 11 yards, on one target.

Dareke Young 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2.4 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1.1 1 1 11 0

