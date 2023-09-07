Currently the 15th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (35th overall), D.K. Metcalf tallied 136.8 fantasy points last season, ranking him 19th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Seattle Seahawks WR later on in this article.

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 136.80 139.79 - Overall Rank 75 76 35 Position Rank 19 17 15

D.K. Metcalf 2022 Stats

Last season, Metcalf hauled in 90 balls for 1,048 yards, good for 61.6 yards per game, the highest mark on the Seahawks' current roster. He received 141 targets and also scored six touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Metcalf accumulated 25.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Metcalf accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- one catch, three yards, on five targets -- in Week 17 versus the New York Jets, which was his poorest game of the year.

D.K. Metcalf 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 1.6 7 7 36 0 Week 2 @49ers 3.5 6 4 35 0 Week 3 Falcons 12.4 12 5 64 1 Week 4 @Lions 14.9 10 7 149 0 Week 5 @Saints 12.8 8 5 88 1 Week 6 Cardinals 3.4 7 2 34 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 8 Giants 11.5 10 6 55 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 9.7 6 5 37 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 7.1 9 6 71 0 Week 12 Raiders 9.0 15 11 90 0 Week 13 @Rams 18.7 8 8 127 1 Week 14 Panthers 13.1 10 5 71 1 Week 15 49ers 5.5 9 7 55 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 8.1 9 7 81 0 Week 17 Jets 0.3 5 1 3 0 Week 18 Rams 4.0 8 3 40 0 Wild Card @49ers 25.6 13 10 136 2

